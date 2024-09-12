trentbarton hails Catch The Bus Month
In the first week of #CatchTheBusMonth trentbarton welcomed on board one of its buses the Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood MP and Mayor of the East Midlands Claire Ward at the Derby launch of a major study on the impact of buses.
The Economic Impact of Local Bus Services, commissioned by the Confederation of Passenger Transport, revealed that buses deliver a host of benefits for both passengers and local communities.
Buses provide access to jobs, education and training worth £8.7bn, health benefits worth £2.8bn, support for volunteer work valued at over £1bn and a reduction in congestion worth £600m per year.
Tom Morgan, trentbarton managing director, said: “We welcome this report and echo its findings, including that every £1 spent on infrastructure to prioritise buses generates a return of more than £4.50 for the local economy.
“Every day we run our bus services knowing how important they are to our customers and the valuable role that together we play in reducing congestion and pollution.
“We call on our local and regional political leaders to reward bus users for travelling on one of the greenest modes of travel – by improving their journey through better roads and junctions which prioritise the bus. It would aid social mobility and also bring significant benefits to the local environment.”
Lydia Horbury, Bus Users director for England, said: “We are delighted that trentbarton is supporting this year’s Catch The Bus Month.
“Buses are accessible, sustainable and affordable, and getting more people on board reduces congestion leading to faster, more reliable bus service. Win-win.”
