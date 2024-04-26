Trent & Dove earns its 17th consecutive global health and safety award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The non-for-profit social housing provider, based in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, won the Public Service and Local Government Sector Award for health and safety performance. This demonstrates its dedication to its high safety standards ensuring staff get home safely at the end of every working day.

The RoSPA Awards are an ideal way of proving its ongoing commitment to raising health and safety standards within organisations and influencing their customers’ own health and safety.

To ensure success, Trent & Dove was asked to provide demonstrable evidence showcasing its commitment to health and safety excellence.

Trent & Dove Health and Safety team

Sections evidenced included Leadership; Competent advice and support; Workforce involvement; Training; Risk assessment; Effective communication of occupational H&S information; Proactive and reactive monitoring of H&S operations; Review H&S performance including benchmarking; and examples of continuous improvement.

In some examples, the Health & Safety team highlighted recent workplace events promoting staff and tenants’ wellbeing, supported by leaders within the organisation. With attendees also receiving advice from wellbeing partners such as Burton Albion Community Trust.

Trent & Dove also marked Diabetes Prevention Awareness event with a series of sporting activities at headquarters designed to keep us all active.

An employee support fund has also been introduced to provide financial support for staff subjected to ongoing hardship.

It comes as 12 Trent & Dove employees completed audit and review training to support compliance with health and safety. The externally recognised training provided by RoSPA is designed to teach trainees the core competencies and skills required to conduct effective internal audits.

Paul Nephin, Health and Safety Manager at Trent & Dove, said: “Receiving this recognition from RoSPA is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the health, safety & wellbeing of our staff. It’s a proud moment for us, and it motivates us to continue prioritising safety in everything we do.

“It is not just about the H&S team. We are proud that departments across the entire organisation integrate H&S into their daily work and embrace the support and advice provided by us. Without this, and the evidence Trent & Dove’s teams provide, the award would not be achieved.”

Julia Small, Achievements Director at RoSPA, said: "Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.