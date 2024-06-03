Treetops Hospice in the spotlight as conference explores smart building technology
Treetops Hospice in Risley will be one of a wide range of topics for discussion when delegates gather for the Workplace Technology Conference, which is free to attend and takes place at the Chocolate Factory in Siddals Road on Thursday (June 6).
The event will look at the ways in which innovation is changing the world of commercial and public sector property with the keynote speaker, Andrew Hughes, set to address the audience about his work advising the NHS on using technology to improve patient outcomes.
Andrew is the founder and managing director of ANHH Consulting, which is based at Keele University and works with organisations across a variety of sectors on ways to make positive changes to behaviour and processes in order to achieve their aims.
There will also be a talk from conference organisers, Derby-based IT and smart technology firm Scenariio, whose technical director George Pritchard will discuss the company’s work inside Treetops’ new therapy centre for children who have experienced a bereavement.
The building was erected as part of the BBC DIY SOS Big Build for Children In Need special last year and Scenariio fitted a host of devices, including energy-saving human-centric LED lighting and movement sensors, which are all linked via – and powered by - ethernet cabling connected to a Smartengine device, enabling the hospice to get snapshot of how the building is operating and is being used by those inside.
Treetops will also have a stand at the event and delegates will be invited to make a donation – and enter a raffle – in order to raise money to help it carry out its work.
Rob Pritchard, managing director of Scenariio, said: “Smart technology is transforming the experience of both operating and working in commercial properties across a wide range of industries but the potential benefits for healthcare are huge because of the possible cost-savings and improvement of the user experience.
“Andrew has direct experience of introducing technology into the NHS, which studies show could save millions of pounds each year on energy bills and improve patient wellbeing by investing in smart technology.
“I’m sure his talk will be fascinating, while we’re also looking forward to talking about our work at Treetops, who we are also delighted to be supporting throughout the day.”
Other industry experts taking part in the event include Simone Vieira, who is director, systems engineering Europe for Commscope, a firm which supplies communications equipment such as broadband systems, cabling and network cabinets, and Tim Miscovich, chief commercial of smartengine wtec, whose products link so-called smart devices such as LED lights and wall switches.
There will also be three panel discussions during the day looking at the cost-savings of intelligent buildings, integrating technology into workspace design and the role of AI in the workplace.
Registration for the event is free, but attendees will be invited to make a donation to Treetops Hospice. For more information and to book your place, visit www.workplacetechnology.io/