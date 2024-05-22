Travis Perkins branch in Derby officially opens it doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travis Perkins, which is part of Travis Perkins plc and is the UK’s largest distributor of materials to the construction sector, yesterday opened the doors to its latest branch in Derby.

The branch has created 15 new jobs in and around the local area and will cater to builders and tradespeople.

The ribbon was officially cut on Monday morning by the branch manager, Adam Sheehan.

The brand-new branch, which is located at Northedge Business Park, boasts a full tool, plant and specialist equipment hire offering alongside an extended range of building products including an extensive timber, bricks and blocks range and a hard landscaping area.

It also includes a Benchmarx Kitchens showroom to help customers plan their next kitchen and joinery project.

With sustainability in mind, electric forklift trucks will also be in place at the branch.

Branch Manager, Adam Sheehan says about the new opening, “This new branch is the result of huge investment and we’re looking forward to showing our new customers around and sharing our expertise and extensive product range to help them with construction projects of all types and sizes. This branch will have everything they need, when and where they need it, and will deliver them value, convenience and consistency.”

The new branch will be open from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and between 8am to 12pm on Saturdays and is located at Travis Perkins Northedge Business Park, Alfreton Road, Derby, DE21 4BN.

Customers will also have greater choice when it comes to trading in branch or online by using the industry leading Travis Perkins App. It was developed in conjunction with customers to help them save time by allowing them to check stock in their local branch and order instantly with their personal trade prices.