Transforming Knifesmithgate: Feather & Fern brings glamour to Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield’s newest and largest luxury hair salon is officially open, with owners Sara Fern and Kerry Featherstone promising clients ‘a warm and relaxing environment with a touch of glamour’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feather & Fern, has opened on Knifesmithgate in Unit 1 at Elder Way, following the agreement of a 10-year lease on the prominent 1,636 sq. ft unit in February.

In just nine weeks, the space has been transformed into a 10-chair hair and beauty salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first business for owners Kerry and Sarah. Speaking about their journey to business ownership, Kerry said: “The excitement has overtaken the stress of creating a brand new hair salon. It’s been an incredible, fun journey and we are really excited to be finally open and welcoming clients to the amazing space Sara and I have created.”

Feather & Fern owners Sara Fern (left) and Kerry Featherstone (right) have spent nine weeks transforming the Elder Way unit into a luxury hair salon.

Feather & Fern boasts six stylists, a beauty and cosmetics specialist, along with two apprentices,

The opening of Feather & Fern marks another exciting tenant for the former Co-Op department store in Chesterfield town centre which has been transformed into a Premier Inn hotel and eight street level units by Jomast.

Feather & Fern is located in what was the electrical department of the Co-Op located on Knifesmithgate. The business joins HotPod Yoga and Bottle & Thyme as tenants of Chesterfield’s newest leisure quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening of Feather & Fern means that all three corner units at Elder Way are now fully occupied. Four street level units remain on Elder Way and just one unit remains available on Knifesmithgate. Developer Jomast reports strong interest in the remaining Knifesmithgate unit.

Feather & Fern is located in what used to be the electrical department of the Co-op department store has undergone a complete transformation

Welcoming Kerry and Sara to Elder Way, Mark Hill, Jomast’s Commercial Property Director said: “The salon is stunning, and I wish them much success for the future of their new business. Feather & Fern is a fantastic addition to the vibrant community we are building at Elder Way.”

Elder Way continues to go from strength-to-strength since welcoming its first tenant to the street level units last year. Last month, the 92-bed hotel, which is located on the upper floors of the development, was named as the Hotel of the Year by Premier Inn.