Trainee scheme opens doors to new careers at Amber Valley Borough Council

A successful trainee scheme run by Amber Valley Borough Council is helping people take their first steps into local government careers.

Designed to help address recruitment challenges in specialist areas, the scheme focuses on growing talent from within. It offers hands-on experience, fully funded qualifications and a clear route into permanent employment with the council.

Interest in the scheme has been strong from the outset, with more than 70 applications received for the two current trainee roles: Trainee Tree Officer and Trainee Solicitor. This marked one of the highest vacancy response rates the council has seen in recent years.

Among the first successful applicants is Sam Denston, who is currently training to become a Tree Officer with the council.

Sam said: “After years working as a tree surgeon, I knew I wanted to progress into a Tree Officer role, but it felt almost impossible to find a way in. Most jobs needed qualifications I didn’t have, and with a young family at home, night classes or quitting work just weren’t realistic options.

“When I saw this trainee opportunity, it felt like the perfect fit, as the scheme allows me to earn while I study. I’ve learned so much already at Myerscough College, which is known as one of the best places in the country for arboriculture.

“The support and flexibility I’ve received so far from my colleagues has made a huge difference to me and my family. My goal now is to complete my Level 4 apprenticeship and professional tree inspection course and become a fully qualified Tree Officer for Amber Valley.”

The scheme offers more than just a stepping stone. It provides a structured route into a professional career. Training is tailored to each role and typically runs for around two years, combining on-the-job learning with structured development support.

Each trainee is supported throughout the programme by their manager, helping them build the skills, confidence and experience needed to succeed in a permanent role with the Council.

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Policy and Organisational Transformation, said: “We’re proud of the people who work for this council and we want to invest in the next generation. Our trainee scheme is about opening doors, giving people the qualifications and experience they need, and making sure our services are in safe hands for the future. It’s great to see our two trainees doing so well in their roles, and I look forward to seeing them progress in the years to come and to welcoming more trainees later this year.”

The scheme launched in 2024 as part of the council’s wider commitment to developing its workforce. This long-term strategy complements other ongoing initiatives such as targeted staff development and succession planning.

Building on the success of its first year, the council is preparing to expand the scheme later this year, with new trainee roles planned in IT Services and Regulatory Services. The expansion will help future-proof essential services while continuing to create career opportunities for local residents across Amber Valley.