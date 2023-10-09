Trailblazers and top businesses celebrated at the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship awards

Outstanding individuals and the business they were with were celebrated at the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship awards.

Honours were presented in 13 different categories, recognising the contributions that local apprentices make to our businesses – and the people that help support them on their journey. The awards went to:

Advanced apprentice of the year was won by Olivia Scane, with Alfie Wooldridge, Franchescia Davies and Jordan Pirie shortlisted for the award.

The Higher Apprentice of the Year Award, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University, was presented to Sarah Westwood. Also shortlisted was Alison Liles

The Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by the University of Nottingham, went to Holly Johnson. Arron Faulkner, Connell Parker, Mia Outram and Stuart Rendall were shortlisted.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year Award, sponsored by Aim Qualifications Group went to Hannah Jones. Among those shortlisted were Arron Faulkner, Connell Parker, James Bennington, James Cox and Joe Hawksworth.

The Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award, sponsored by Auto Windscreens, was given to Poppie Staden, with Holly Johnson and Jade Smith shortlisted.

Megan Tuohy won the Professional Services Apprentice of the Year Award, with Eleanor Ancliffe, Jacob Whitty and Lloyd Dabell shortlisted.

Avikaash Manon was named Construction Apprentice of the Year, with Ben Wilcox, Eddy Palethorpe, Lloyd Dabell and William Thompson also making the final shortlist.

The Mentor of the Year Award, sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio, went to Janet Quinlan-Jones. Also shortlisted were Kiera Bailey, Sarah Walker, Sophie Bancroft and Waqas Matloob

Stuart Rendall was named Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

The Diversity & Inclusion Award went to Broxtowe Borough Council, with Auto Windscreens also making the shortlist.

Dalton Roofing won the SME Employer of the Year Award, with Crawford & Co Surveyors, Project D and Sort Legal also on the shortlist.

Experian were named Large Employer of the Year, with Broxtowe Borough Council, BWB Consulting, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Derby Homes Ltd, Motus Commercials and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust also making the final.

The Training Provider / Programme of the Year honour went to Auto Windscreens, with Althaus Digital and JTL also shortlisted.

1 . Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 Advanced Apprentice of the Year Olivia Scane Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 The Diversity and Inclusion Award won by Broxtowe Borough Council Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 The Engineering Apprentice of the Year Award was won by Stuart Rendall Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales