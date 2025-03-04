This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Spotting a toxic workplace before you accept a job can save you stress and regret 🚩

Concerns about toxic workplaces are rising, with Google searches on the topic up 60% in a year

A job interview isn’t just for employers - candidates can also assess company culture

Subtle warning signs during interviews may indicate a poor working environment

Careers experts highlight key red flags to help job seekers make informed decisions

In today’s fast-paced work environment, company culture plays a vital role in employee well-being and productivity.

A recent study found that more than one in five workers have experienced harm to their mental health at work. Reflecting this concern, Google searches for “what is a toxic workplace” have surged by 60% in the past year alone.

A job interview isn’t just an opportunity to impress a potential employer - it’s also a chance for candidates to assess whether a company is the right fit. Often, signs of a toxic workplace can be spotted before accepting a job offer.

With this in mind, the career experts at resume.io have outlined five key red flags to watch for during the interview process.

Recognising these warning signs can help job seekers avoid unhealthy work environments and make more informed career decisions.

Vague explanation of job description and growth opportunities

If the job description keeps changing during the interview or the expectations seem overly demanding without a lack of proper support, it could mean that the company has unclear leadership, lack of direction or unrealistic demands.

Additionally, if the interviewer seemingly avoids questions about growth, training, or future opportunities, it may signal a company that undervalued employee development.

Unprepared or disorganised interviewers

If your interview is rescheduled more than once or the interviewer comes across as unprepared or disorganised, it can be an indicator of deeper-rooted issues within the company.

For example, if the hiring manager seems overwhelmed or forgetful, it might mean that they are overworked or that the company lacks proper management structures. This can often lead to burnout, high turnover and poor leadership.

Lack of salary transparency

Another potential red flag is the lack of information regarding pay whether that be in the job advert itself or at the interview.

If the company that you are interviewing for are unable to provide clear details of either the salary or the benefits and job perks of the role it can mean that there isn't an open and fair culture around pay.

It can also mean that they may be waiting to gauge your salary expectations to offer you the lowest possible pay for the role.

Overemphasis on hard work

If the company that you are interviewing for boasts about their employees working long hours and sacrificing their weekends and evenings with limited mention of work-life balance, it could be a sign of a workplace with a burnout culture.

Additionally, if phrases such as “we’re like a family” are used to describe the team, it may indicate blurred boundaries and expectations of constant availability.

While teamwork is essential, a healthy workplace respects personal time and prevents burnout.

High employee turnover and negative employee reviews

If the interviewer mentions that the role that you are applying for has been refilled multiple times in a short period of time, it may suggest deeper issues such as poor leadership, lack of growth opportunities or a toxic work environment that employees can’t endure long term.

It is also advised to always read the online reviews of a company. Ensure to look for recurring themes in multiple reviews as consistent negative feedback may indicate a toxic work environment.

Also, check whether the company is responding to these reviews as engagement can suggest a commitment to improving employee experiences and addressing key concerns.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.