Torr Waterfield to join Duncan & Toplis, expanding presence in Leicester

Torr Waterfield is excited to announce that we are to become part of Duncan & Toplis, one of the UK’s leading accountancy and business advisory groups, as part of a strategic growth plan designed to expand the group’s regional presence and client offering.

The agreement, which is pending regulatory approval, will see us join the Duncan & Toplis group in the coming weeks. Once complete we will rebrand as Duncan & Toplis, with all 60 team members – including directors and co-founders Mark Torr and Mike Waterfield – continuing in their current roles.

Our office on Clarence Street will become Duncan & Toplis’ newest location, enhancing the group’s reach across the Midlands and strengthening its presence in Leicestershire.

Mark Torr, co-founder of Torr Waterfield, commented:

Damon Brain, CEO, Duncan & Toplis

“We’re proud of everything we’ve built over the past 25 years. Joining Duncan & Toplis enables us to further build on that foundation while creating space to grow. We’re confident this will be a smooth transition, and we look forward to continuing to support clients with the same service they know and trust, now with the backing of a respected and established national group.”

Mike Waterfield, co-founder, added:

“This is a very positive step for our business. Duncan & Toplis shares our commitment to high-quality client service and supporting our people. By joining their group, we’re gaining access to greater resources and a wider range of expertise, which will truly benefit our team, our clients, and our community.”

Damon Brain, CEO of Duncan & Toplis, said:

Located in Leicester, Torr Waterfield offers accounts, taxation and business advisory and support services to a wide range of businesses and individuals.

“We’re delighted to welcome Torr Waterfield to Duncan & Toplis. Leicester is a key strategic location for us, and this move strengthens our regional presence while adding great people and experience to our team. This partnership is not just about growth – it’s about alignment. Mark, Mike, and their team have built a people-focused firm that puts clients first, which reflects our own values. We’re excited to support them as we move forward together.”

Founded in 2000, Torr Waterfield provides accountancy, tax and business advisory services to a diverse portfolio of business and personal clients. Duncan & Toplis, which was established in 1925, currently operates from 13 offices across the Midlands and London.

The partnership reinforces both firms’ people-first approach, with a shared commitment to supporting team development, enhancing client services, and contributing to local business communities.