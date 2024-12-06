Toby Perkins MP visits local British Heart Foundation shop

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, visited the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop in Chesterfield, to hear from staff and volunteers about how their work is helping to fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past six decades, the UK has made huge strides in improving cardiovascular disease (CVD) outcomes. However, this progress is now going in reverse, with more people dying under the age of 75 from CVD than at any time in the last 14 years.

To undo a lost decade of progress and get heart care back on track, more research breakthroughs are needed. Perkins heard from staff and volunteers at the Chesterfield shop about how their efforts are helping fuel the research funding needed to discover those breakthroughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They spoke about the generous donations the shop receives and how shopping with BHF is not only great value for money with an incredible array of unique items, but also good for the planet. And best of all, contributes millions of pounds to the BHF’s research every year. They also explained how BHF shops use online initiatives – including the BHF eBay shop – to reach customers and donors who are unable to donate and shop in person.

Toby with staff and volunteers at the BHF store in Chesterfield

Perkins also met BHF staff who work on the shop floor and volunteers who give their time in the shop’s storeroom, sorting through donations kindly given by the public and helping sell items. This festive season BHF shops are also helping customers shop for Christmas presents with gift suggestions being specially tagged by staff and volunteers to make it easier to find unique presents.

Toby Perkins said: “Cardiovascular disease is sadly still one of the UK’s biggest killers, and British Heart Foundation plays a vital role in funding lifesaving research that could unlock future treatments and cures. It was fantastic to meet with everyone at the BHF shop in Chesterfield and hear more about how generous donations from the public help to fund vital heart research.

“I enjoyed browsing the Christmas selection and encourage people to pop in and see if they can pick up some gifts for their loved ones this year, whilst also supporting a great charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Maingay, Director of Policy and Influencing at the BHF, said: “The UK is in the grip of a heart care crisis. We've already lost a decade of progress and are paying the price with people's hearts and lives. We’re calling on all MPs to work with us in Parliament to help stop this crisis in its tracks and improve the lives of the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK.”

BHF is urging Government to prioritise CVD in its upcoming 10 Year Health Plan, to better prevent heart disease and stroke, ensure heart patients get the care they need when they need it, and to further drive lifesaving research breakthroughs.