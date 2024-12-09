Toby Perkins MP visits Brightwell's offices in Chesterfield
Brightwell is a comprehensive provider of services to DB pension schemes and its largest client is the BT Pension Scheme (BTPS). All pension scheme administration activities are handled from Brightwell’s offices in Chesterfield.
BTPS is one of the largest corporate defined benefit (DB) pension schemes in the UK with c.£35.7bn of assets under management and 253,000 members, of which 212,000 are pensioners.
Each year, the Scheme pays out c.£2.8 billion in pension payments to the 212,000 members of the Scheme who are retired and their beneficiaries.
In January 2025 Brightwell will be taking on the administration of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme (MPS) which has c.120,000 members.
To ensure that Brightwell can meet its clients’ needs, both now and in the future, in 2022, it established the Brightwell Pensions Academy, a blended learned programme aimed at nurturing and developing early careers within the pensions industry.
Brightwell recruits people of all ages and backgrounds, with little or no pension knowledge who have strong potential, a great attitude and a willingness to learn. It is a blended learning programme combining classroom learning, hands-on experience, and work-based practical training. The programme takes 9-12 months to complete, upon which participants are promoted to the role of Pensions Administrator.
During his visit, Toby met with a number of academy trainees to find out more about the programme.
Dave Tomlins, Head of Pensions Services Delivery, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Toby to our offices. Over the past 12 months we’ve increased the number of employees in Chesterfield by 15% and, with the future growth we have planned, we expect these numbers to continue to rise.
“We are very proud of the Pensions Academy and the trainees enjoyed meeting Toby and sharing their experiences of the programme.”
Toby Perkins MP said: “It’s great to see another company really growing in our town. Strong local employers who are committed to investing in and developing talent are key to the community. I was delighted to visit Brightwell and see the great work they are doing with the Pensions Academy providing not just jobs but careers with real potential.”