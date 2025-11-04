Toby Perkins MP

How builders’ merchants are preparing to supply the materials and products necessary to help to build one and a half million new homes - and improve resilience against flooding - was on the agenda during a constituency visit by Toby Perkins MP last Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP for Chesterfield visited Huws Gray Building Supplies to see how the merchant helps constituents to build new homes and improve existing ones - especially to make them warm and comfy. His visit coincided with the 35th anniversary of Huws Gray having begun trading in 1990.

Toby Perkins MP was welcomed by Mark Walters (Area Director), David Oldfield (Branch Manager) and Brett Amphlett (BMF). Touring the branch, he was shown the building materials and home improvement products available to Huws Gray customers throughout its 250-branch network in England, Wales & Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was timed with #Flood Action Week in which the Environment Agency and BMF members like Huws Gray are promoting ‘Be Flood Ready’. This annual campaign seeks to raise awareness of flood risk and resilience - and the practical steps that households, businesses and local communities can take to prepare and protect their property.

Merchants and manufacturers want to grow the market for the materials & products used in local property-level resilience - notably anti-flood air bricks & air brick covers and non-return back-flow valves. Lee Pashley, Managing Director of Fernco, showed Mr Perkins some of the products that Fernco makes in Barnsley.

Concluding his visit, Toby Perkins MP said: “I was pleased to visit Huws Gray and congratulate them on reaching their 35th anniversary. I thank David Oldfield and his team for offering my constituents their expert advice to make the correct choice of building materials and home improvement products when carrying out local works”.

“I was encouraged to hear how the business is embracing the concept of sustainability in the built environment and stocking the trade essentials and value-added products required as we move towards a low-carbon economy. I thank Huws Gray for their contribution to not only Chesterfield’s economy, but also more widely around Derbyshire and beyond”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Walters, Huws Gray Area Director, commented: “It is really important to Huws Gray that we recognise and respond to tomorrow’s challenges that our customers face here and throughout the East Midlands. This means striving to operate in the most sustainable way possible and guiding our customers to incorporate energy efficiency and water conservation in their house-building and renovation projects”.

“Surface water flooding, when heavy rainfall overwhelms drainage systems, is a growing threat. We have direct local experience of that here in Chesterfield and Derby when Storm Babet hit two years’ ago. The adoption of Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems at property level, such as permeable paving and rain gardens, will help to reduce the risk of surface water flooding”.

Mr Perkins’ visit took place a week after two major reports about flooding were published.

In the first, the House of Commons’ Environmental Audit Committee recommended the establishment of a single national flood reporting & information service. The EAC is chaired by Mr Perkins and this cross-party group of MPs warns many communities still do not know who is responsible for managing flood risk where they live. There is no single point of national accountability - with responsibilities fragmented and coordination inconsistent - which undermines trust and causes delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second was Professor Peter Bonfield’s Review of Property Flood Resilience that concluded strong leadership from government, housebuilders, insurers and flood action groups is vital to ensure homes are better protected from flooding. This Review, commissioned by the Environment Agency, brought together civil engineers, flood risk managers, insurers, mortgage lenders and others - including builders’ merchants - who all have an important role in improving property flood resilience.

Brett Amphlett, BMF Policy Manager, one of the Leadership Group for the Bonfield Review, arranged Mr Perkins’ visit. It was another in a series as part of the BMF’s industry and parliament programme. The aim is to show MPs the role, value and importance of merchants in delivering for their customers and helping to grow local economies.