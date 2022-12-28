’Tis the season to meet Santa – Mencap residents get into the festive spirit courtesy of Lubrizol

Janey Brough, JP Deacon, Claire Hollingshurst, Vicki Jones, Becca Gains and (centre) Debbie Smith

The party put on by Belper Mencap saw a large group of people who are supported by the organisation turn out to meet Santa, enjoy a festive meal, win prizes in a raffle and get on their Christmas groove on the dance floor.

It was all made possible through support from Derbyshire company Lubrizol who responded to a plea from Mencap to help the people it supports enjoy a festive bash as their opportunities to socialise have diminished over the last few years –due to Covid and rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lubrizol supported the party through its highly active charities and communities committee and the company’s quality systems manager Claire Hollingshurst turned out to enjoy the occasion too.

Claire said: “It was a pleasure to attend the Mencap Christmas party, and I am very pleased that at Lubrizol we were able to help make the occasion a success. There was a great party atmosphere and everyone was clearly very excited to meet Santa and enjoy the day. Everyone loves a Christmas party but this one was clearly very important to those people who came along.”

The party was held at Rumours bar in Belper and organised by local Mencap leaders JP Deacon and Debbie Smith, and it was attended by around 25 people who use the organisation’s services, either living independently or in a residential unit specifically to support people with learning difficulties.

Mencap service manager Carrie Cumberland, who came along to the party, said: “It’s just important to get everyone together because we don’t have the opportunity to do that often, especially with the cost of living going up. We are finding that meeting in coffee shops and things is getting harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our residents have been so excited about coming along. They absolutely love parties like this, if it hadn’t been for Lubrizol’s donation this possibly wouldn’t have happened.”