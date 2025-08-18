Timms Solicitors supports the East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire Business Awards 2025

Leading law firm Timms Solicitors is excited to announce that it is one of the sponsors of the annual East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire Business Awards 2025

Now in its 15th year, the business awards – recognised as the biggest in the region – celebrates the achievements of businesses in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire. The highly popular event recognises hard work, innovation and success over a 12-month period.

It is the first time that Timms Solicitors has been involved and this year the firm is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year Award.

The Small Business of the Year Award recognises excellence within a business or company which has less than 20 employees. Judges look at all aspects of the business including financial performance, leadership and management, staff development and training, innovation, social responsibility, long-term business sustainability, and future growth plans.

Timms Managing Partner, Fiona Moffat

Timms Managing Partner, Fiona Moffat, said: “We are really excited to announce that we are one of the sponsors of the annual East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire Business Awards.

“It is the first time we are joining national and local companies in supporting the awards and it is a privilege to be involved this year.

“Connecting and networking with other local businesses is extremely important to us here at Timms.

“We have been established in Burton town centre for many years, and our work has grown and grown. In 2024, we moved to a larger office in Anson Court in Horninglow Street, after the building was sympathetically restored from its industrial heritage.”

Last year, the East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire Business Awards received an overwhelming response and set a record for the total number of applications received from local businesses.

Organisations can now choose from a total of 10 award categories and shortlisted finalists are visited by the steering committee and judging panel in October.

The grand gala awards event takes place in November at the prestigious Pirelli Stadium, which is home to Burton Albion Football Club.

Fiona added: “The East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire Business Awards 2025 give businesses the opportunity to celebrate the work they do, and we know how valuable it is to bring professionals together at these events. We are looking forward to celebrating everyone’s achievements on the night.”