The amount, which is £20,000 over the target amount, has been raised by the four regional teams, as well as a £40,000 match from Tilia Homes, and will go towards funding projects to improve the sustainability of communities, grow social enterprises, and provide personal and professional development opportunities to individuals who have experienced homelessness.

Emmaus helps hundreds of people from all walks of life, giving them support, a home for as long as they need it and meaningful work and training through its social enterprises. The first Emmaus opened in the UK in 1991 and the charity now has 30 residential sites across the country.

Each of Tilia’s four regional businesses has supported Emmaus through events, fundraising on site, charity golf days, show home furniture donations to Emmaus stores and both team and individual challenges.

Charlotte Talott, CEO of Emmaus UK being presented with cheque by Mark Dilley, CFO of Tilia Homes

The homebuilder also hosted ‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions for its 400 employees to better understand the work Emmaus does and why its fundraising efforts are so important to the organisation.

Mark Dilley, Chief Financial Officer for Tilia Homes, comments: “It’s been a pleasure working with Emmaus UK and having the opportunity to find out more just how much the organisation does for so many across the country. We’re living through challenging economic times making it more important than ever to give back to those less fortunate and in need. It makes me extremely proud to be a part of a company that tries exceptionally hard to give back and to raise and learn so much in the process.

“Our thanks to Emmaus UK for working with us and for all that they do and we wish all the offices and companions the very best for the future. I’ve no doubt the amount Tilia Homes raised will help many deserving individuals.”

Regional initiatives have included a ‘drop in and drop off’ campaign, encouraging residents and community close to Tilia developments to help stock Emmaus’ charity shops with much-needed, pre-loved items ahead of the busiest shopping season and cold winter months.

Emmaus was selected as Tilia’s chosen charity following suggestions put forward by an internal steering group, which considered good causes that resonated with the business and where Tilia could make a positive and tangible impact.

Charlotte Talbott, Chief Executive at Emmaus UK, comments: “We’re very grateful to partners, like Tilia Homes, who go the extra mile and commit to an ongoing relationship with our charity. By helping us to raise awareness in the areas it builds, Tilia Homes supports our mission to assist people on their journey out of homelessness.”