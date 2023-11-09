Three family businesses have merged to create one of Derbyshire’s largest independent property brands, cope&co.

Husband and wife team, Daren and Susan Cope, alongside their son and daughter James and Annie, are bringing their two estate agencies, James Cope Homes and Amber Homes, under the same roof as their residential, sales and property letting business, Professional Properties.

It is the first time the company, which has its HQ in Canterbury House on Stephensons Way, has undertaken a major merger and rebrand since it launched nearly 25 years ago.

James, the company’s Sales Director, and Annie, who is Operations Director, will be taking a much more prominent role moving forward after dedicating their time to Professional Properties, James Cope Homes and the recently acquired Amber Homes in Alfreton.

James Cope and his sister, Annie

Susan Cope, the company’s Managing Director, said it was time for the family-run business to reflect on a key milestone in its own history, blend the trio of successful businesses and celebrate the company’s growth.

She said: “We want to bring all the strings of our business together and now is the time to do it. Daren and I have worked tirelessly to build the company and we decided that coming together, under one brand, was the way to progress.

“Family means everything to us, and we are proud that James and Annie will work as hard as us to grow cope&co.

“What they are achieving is phenomenal and we can’t wait to continue celebrating their successes.”

Corporate Podcasting featuring the Cope family - Annie, James, Daren and Susan

The new cope&co brand launches this month with an exciting new website and look and feel, which will become a regular sight across Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

Under its new identity cope&co is one of the largest independent letting and estate agents in the local area offering bespoke lettings and property management services, residential sales, as well as selling current investment properties to investors. A new block management service will also be launching next January as part of the exciting new merger.

Marketing Derby Bondholders, Daren and Susan Cope launched Professional Properties almost 25 years ago and started from a small office in Derby’s Old Blacksmith Yard, just off Sadler Gate. The business rapidly grew as the couple ploughed their time and energy into building one of Derby’s most successful businesses within the property industry.

Susan said: “As the business developed, we moved around to accommodate the growth in staff. It soon became clear that our customers liked the way we worked, and we became business leaders in lettings and property management.

“Right now, we are one of the largest, independent letting agents in the area and I think it’s because we are so passionate about what we do.

“We have strong family values, and every member of the team works in the same way. James and Annie, share our ethos and drive and they are hugely knowledgeable in the property sector.”

The business has already launched its new website at www.copeandco.co.uk and will celebrate its official launch with an open day early in January, 2024.

Daren, the company’s Finance Director, said: “Our new brand is a reflection of our amazing journey so far as a family, but it also marks our aspiration to continue growing as a business.

“We are proud of our family name – so why not celebrate it?