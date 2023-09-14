Thousands nominate front-line workers for a special treat with Colleague Box and Blue Light Card

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colleague Box has joined forces with Blue Light Card - the UK’s number one discount service for emergency services, NHS, social care workers and armed forces - as it launches and expands its Emergency Treats campaign which allows people to nominate those who go above and beyond.

The campaign is a way to show appreciation and to reward staff for their tireless dedication to serve and protect communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It sees Blue Light members encouraged to nominate teams of deserving workers to receive the gift bundles from Colleague Box – the award-winning gifting company owned by husband-and-wife Adam and Natalie Bamford - through its social media channels and website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleague Box co-founder Adam Bamford in Tilly the Trailer delivering Emergency Treats.

Phase one proved to be a huge success as 81,677 entries were received for only 60 sets of gifts. The winners and their nominated teams - including workers from across Derbyshire - were randomly selected to receive the special gifts.

And, as an additional surprise, Colleague Box's celebrated trailer, nicknamed Tilly, visited five winning sites, distributing free treats to workers as they arrived for their shifts.

Adam Bamford, co-founder of Colleague Box, said: "The collaboration between Blue Light Card and Colleague Box has not only recognised and rewarded our heroes but has also strengthened the partnership between our organisations. It has been such a rewarding project to work on and we are excited to continue building on this success in future phases."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Light Card, which was set up by ex-police constable Steve Denny and business partner Tom Dalby in 2008, has more than three million members across the country and partners with over 17,500 retailers both national and local including New Look, Spotify, Greene King, Jet2holidays, Cineworld, Sky and Halfords.

Colleague Box have teamed up with Blue Light Card to deliver treats to key workers

Sarah Taylor, senior marketing manager at Blue Light Card, thanked Colleague Box for their involvement in the project. She said: "The success of the Emergency Treats campaign exceeded our expectations, and we are grateful for the overwhelming response from the blue light sector."

The partnership has seen three gift options created - a breakfast treat box for workplace enjoyment, a relaxation box for home-based celebrations, and a party box for all special occasions.

There are also plans for future phases of the Emergency Treats campaign, where seasonal-themed gift bundles, like Halloween and Christmas, will be offered as prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, as a result of the collaboration, Blue Light Card has seen an increase in member sign ups, while Colleague Box has received additional bookings for Tilly The Trailer, with potential for further growth and they have partnered with the NHS.

Fellow co-founder Natalie Bamford, who is gearing up for a busy Christmas campaign for Colleague Box, said: “Our business was set up to bring a smile to the recipients’ face, and this campaign has done that and so much more.