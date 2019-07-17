Thomas Cook closes one of its stores in Chesterfield town centre

Travel firm Thomas Cook has shut one of its branches in Chesterfield town centre.

The store at 57 Low Pavements is no longer open.

The former Thomas Cook store at 57 Low Pavements.

MORE: Chesterfield dad lucky to be alive after spending two hours in shark-infested waters on fishing trip



A note posted on the door of the building states: "This store is now closed, you can now find us at Thomas Cook, 4 Central Pavements opposite Pandora/McDonald's.

"Donna, Vickie, Lindsey and Kerry look forward to seeing you there."

Another sign in the window states: "New location, same great service."

A spokesperson for Thomas Cook confirmed that no jobs have been lost as a result of the move, which came after a review by the company.

The spokesperson said that the lease on the premises at 57 Low Pavements had been due to expire soon.

"More people are also choosing to book holidays online," the spkesperson added.

News of another empty unit in the town centre comes just over a week after it was announced that Patisserie Valerie's branch on High Street had closed for good.