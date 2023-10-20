Thinking Pink: Derbyshire homebuilder's staff raise awareness for breast cancer
The site teams at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows developments switched out their usual hard hats and high visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests to do their bit for the wear it pink campaign.
Wear it pink was first introduced more than 20 years ago and has raised over £39 million for Breast Cancer Now. The charity helps towards funding cutting edge research across the UK and Ireland to help find a cure for breast cancer at all stages. Its mission is to make sure by 2050, everyone with breast cancer lives and is well-supported.
In addition to donning the pink PPE, a donation of £200has been made by Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield to Breast Cancer Now to support its work.
Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s extremely important to us to support charities and communities in the areas in which we build new homes. We hope our donation will support the charity to continue with its important work.
“Our construction team had a lot of fun getting to wear the pink PPE for the day, and this will have sparked a lot of conversations on site to hopefully raise awareness of the campaign and Breast Cancer Now’s work.”
For more information about the charity, visit the website at wear it pink.
For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire or David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.