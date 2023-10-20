News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Thinking Pink: Derbyshire homebuilder's staff raise awareness for breast cancer

Construction staff at Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire dressed to impress on Friday 20th October to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now.
By Adam JeffsContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The site teams at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows developments switched out their usual hard hats and high visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests to do their bit for the wear it pink campaign.

Wear it pink was first introduced more than 20 years ago and has raised over £39 million for Breast Cancer Now. The charity helps towards funding cutting edge research across the UK and Ireland to help find a cure for breast cancer at all stages. Its mission is to make sure by 2050, everyone with breast cancer lives and is well-supported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to donning the pink PPE, a donation of £200has been made by Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield to Breast Cancer Now to support its work.

Most Popular
B&amp;DWS - SGB-15016 - The site team in pink PPE at The Spires and Bluebell MeadowsB&amp;DWS - SGB-15016 - The site team in pink PPE at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows
B&amp;DWS - SGB-15016 - The site team in pink PPE at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s extremely important to us to support charities and communities in the areas in which we build new homes. We hope our donation will support the charity to continue with its important work.

“Our construction team had a lot of fun getting to wear the pink PPE for the day, and this will have sparked a lot of conversations on site to hopefully raise awareness of the campaign and Breast Cancer Now’s work.”

For more information about the charity, visit the website at wear it pink.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire or David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.

Related topics:DerbyshireDavid Wilson HomesPPEBreast Cancer