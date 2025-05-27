These photos show transformation of Chesterfield town centre building – as former ‘grot spot’ is given new lease of life

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th May 2025, 13:53 BST
These photos show how a once-dilapidated building in Chesterfield town centre has been completely transformed – rescuing the site from disrepair and giving the former ‘grot spot’ a new lease of life.

Just last year, 58 Knifesmithgate was making headlines for all the wrong reasons – having been included in the Derbyshire Times’ ranking of Chesterfield’s worst ‘grot spots.’

The building, however, was officially reopened this week – after a major restoration project was carried out by Queensbury Financial Advisers.

These photos show just how far the site had fallen into disrepair, and offer a glimpse inside the newly transformed building after being brought back to life by its new tenants.

The transformation is the work of Mark and Rebecca Bidwell, both former lawyers and seasoned entrepreneurs who previously built and sold a successful legal business. With deep roots in the professional and business communities, the couple have brought that same strategic vision and care to their new venture in financial advice — and to the building itself.

The new home of Queensbury Financial Advisers was officially opened this week in a celebratory event attended by Chesterfield football icon Andy Morris, the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, and dozens of friends, family and clients.

These photos show the poor condition the building had been left in.

Extensive work was needed to transform the building from its dilapidated state.

