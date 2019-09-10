Meadowhall

These are the jobs available at Meadowhall at the moment

If you're looking for a job, there are currently a number of vacancies available at Meadowhall.

Here are some of the places at the shopping centre that are currently recruiting.

The position is available at O2. The pay is 9.13 an hour at either 16 or 24 hours per week.

1. Retail advisor

The role is available at House of Fraser. It involves managing the Mint Velvet concession within the store.

2. Concession Manager

Full-time and part-time sales advisors are wanted at fashion retailer H&M.

3. Sales advisors

There are a number of jobs available at Argos. A trading support manager earns a salary starting from 18,500 p/a, while customer service assistant and night stock assistant roles are available at 8.50 per hour.

4. Trading support manager

