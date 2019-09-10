These are the jobs available at Meadowhall at the moment
If you're looking for a job, there are currently a number of vacancies available at Meadowhall.
Tuesday 10 September 2019 10:18
Here are some of the places at the shopping centre that are currently recruiting.
1. Retail advisor
The position is available at O2. The pay is 9.13 an hour at either 16 or 24 hours per week.
jpimedia
2. Concession Manager
The role is available at House of Fraser. It involves managing the Mint Velvet concession within the store.
jpimedia
3. Sales advisors
Full-time and part-time sales advisors are wanted at fashion retailer H&M.
jpimedia
4. Trading support manager
There are a number of jobs available at Argos. A trading support manager earns a salary starting from 18,500 p/a, while customer service assistant and night stock assistant roles are available at 8.50 per hour.
jpimedia
