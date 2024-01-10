Around 300 jobs are up for grabs at East Midlands Airport (EMA) for anyone with a New Year’s resolution to start a new career – with a Jobs Fair taking place next week where jobseekers can find out more.

As the airport begins to gear up towards its busy summer season, there are plenty of opportunities available for anyone interested in becoming a security officer – and candidates would be given training that recently gained top marks from the Civil Aviation Authority for its quality.

A wide variety of other roles are also available not just for employment with East Midlands Airport itself, but with a range of other businesses that operate on the site. Many will be available to speak to at the Jobs Fair on Wednesday 17 January from 10am to 2pm in the check-in hall.

Employers attending the Jobs Fair include Manchester Airports Group (MAG) which owns and runs the airport, DWP, Nottingham College, DHL, Swissport, Boots, Accessorize, Starbucks, HMS Host, Escape Lounge/Proof65, World Duty Free, Frankie & Benny’s, Trent Barton, TUI, Jet2 and Ryanair.

A Jobs Fair is taking place at East Midlands Airport next week

The Jobs Fair will provide a great opportunity for jobseekers to engage directly with employers and find out what they are looking for from applicants to boost their chances of securing employment at the airport. Free parking and a free shuttle bus to the venue will be provided. Skylink buses operated by Trent Barton also serve the airport from Nottingham, Leicester and Derby with single fares priced £2.

MAG’s Group Head of Education, Skills & Employment, Marcella M’Rabety, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming job seekers and a wide range of employers operating at the airport to our Jobs Fair.

“There is a recruitment drive underway for security officers at EMA as we prepare for another busy summer, so I would encourage anyone interested in that area to come and speak to our team next week. There are many other opportunities available and the Jobs Fair gives people a great chance to meet employers and find out what various jobs entail as well as networking.”

The Airport Academy will also be attending to promote its free pre-employment support programmes, including fully accredited training schemes for those who are on jobseekers allowance, and require additional support before applying for the jobs.