"There’s a genuine spirit of collaboration – I truly believe there’s room for all of us."

Champion of the Week, Redbrik's Director Jessica Risorto, speaks on Chesterfield's supportive nature and the importance of passing this on to future generations.

Firstly, please introduce yourself and your business…

I'm Jessica Risorto – Director, mum, and wife. Day to day I lead Redbrik’s Chesterfield Branch. Redbrik is an award-winning independent estate agency operating across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Starting from a single office in Chesterfield, we've grown to a team of over 80 property professionals covering Chesterfield and Sheffield. Our expertise spans residential sales, lettings, and new homes.

We’re passionate about delivering great service and exceptional marketing. Whether you're selling, letting, or looking for your next home, we're here to help you find your place.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

One of our proudest recent moments was the Redbrik 10K on 11th May – we had a record 1,500 runners taking part and raised significant funds for local charities, Ashgate Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care and Bluebell Wood.

On the business side, we had our strongest first quarter ever in 2025 since launching in 2013. We grew our sales agreed market share by 2% in our core postcodes, which is a huge achievement for our team.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Supportive, Connected, Home.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My ideal day would start with an 8am coffee at Host on Chatsworth Road, followed by a walk with my husband and our two boys in the stunning Peak District, maybe even a splash in Padley Gorge.

Lunch would be at the newly refurbished Tickled Trout in Barlow. Later, we’d head to Highfield House Farm Shop or Dunston Hall to pick up some quality BBQ supplies. Then it's home to relax in the garden with a glass of wine, watching the kids play football – perfect!

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We’ve moved to a paperless approach in our branches. We no longer print brochures unless requested and have stopped producing window cards, helping us reduce waste. Our clear windows invite people in to meet our friendly team face-to-face, rather than browsing from the outside.

On a personal note, I’ve made the switch to an electric vehicle since much of my day is spent on the road.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The local business community is incredibly supportive. There’s a genuine spirit of collaboration – I truly believe there’s room for all of us, and Chesterfield businesses are some of the best at working together and sharing referrals for the benefit of the whole town.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience – and how are young people contributing to your success?

At Redbrik, we regularly offer work experience and attend careers days in local schools. We've recently advertised for a Saturday position and are excited to be welcoming two apprentices in June. We also run a graduate scheme, helping young people begin their careers in property with real purpose and support.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Our core mission is to support local people by offering honest, free advice on all things property-related. We’re often helping clients navigate significant life changes, offering guidance during some of their most vulnerable moments.

Through the Redbrik Foundation, we also fundraise for local charities. We promote independent businesses through our social channels daily and of course, we’re proud to employ local people too.

What support or advice has your business received recently, and how has it helped?

We’ve worked closely with local law firm Banner Jones, who help ensure our compliance as we grow. Personally, I’ve received fantastic social media support from David at Hello Social – their insight has been so useful, and I plan to attend more of their events.

We've also had brilliant referrals for local tradespeople, some of whom now sit on our panel of trusted suppliers – all part of keeping things local and high-quality.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

On a personal level, I’m excited about the extension at Ringwood Hall Spa! But more broadly, the investment in the town centre will have a real impact. The Market Square improvements led by the council, and private projects like the beautiful new space created by Bottle & Thyme, are helping make Chesterfield an even more desirable place to live and work.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I envision a clean, vibrant town that its residents are proud of. While I love living and working here, I feel we could do more to engage the 25–35 age group – they're the future of our business community.

I’d love to see more young professionals getting involved in local initiatives like Chesterfield Champions, helping to build a town they want to grow their businesses and families in.