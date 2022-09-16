On Wednesday, September 14, Hyssop restaurant on Glossop’s High Street West was hit by a blaze – with a member of the team saying they had “lost the lot.”

A spokesperson for the restaurant, which is listed in the Michelin Guide, said on Thursday, September 15 that they were still attempting to process the incident.

“Yesterday was quite easily the worst day of our lives. Our whole top floor of the restaurant went up in flames and we’ve lost the lot. Thankfully Paul and all of the staff managed to escape unharmed. No lives were lost and that is the most important thing.

The Hyssop team have thanked residents for their support.

“We are trying our best to contact all of our bookings and we are obviously trying to figure out the next stages. Please bare with us, we are still trying to process what’s happened and along with trying to keep our business afloat financially, it’s going to be a long road ahead. Thank you for all of your kind messages. We have to get through this. Lots of love.”

Later that day, the team at Hyssop thanked customers for their messages of support. They have set up a crowdfunder to help them stay afloat before they receive any insurance payments – which has already raised £4,742 of their £5,000 target.

“Thank you so much for all of your beautiful, kind, supportive and generous messages. We are so overwhelmed and so grateful.

“We have set up a little crowdfunder to hopefully help set something up before our insurance money kicks in. We are absolutely not begging for money, but loads of people have asked us to set something up so that they can help. Please do not donate if you can’t afford it, we know how hard everything is at the moment with the cost of living crisis.

“Every single penny that is crowdfunded means the absolute world to us. We can’t even begin to explain how grateful we are. We love you all loads and we are so proud to be part of such an amazing community.”