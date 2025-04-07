The Vets At Dronfield, independent & locally owned, opens its doors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The clinic is owned and run by local veterinary couple Cat Henstridge and Dave Hough, both of whom have over 20 years of experience in the field. Cat also has a thriving career as a vet in the media, you might have seen before on CBBC’S The Pets Factor and on her popular pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

They have personally designed the practice from the ground up, creating the perfect space for both pets and their people and have invested every penny of their savings to bring their dream to life.

Cat says: "This is the culmination of a long-held ambition for both of us; to create a practice with all the features that we have been looking for over the years and know will be of maximum benefit to the pets we care for."

The team also contains three Registered Veterinary Nurses, handpicked by Dave and Cat to ensure their patients receive expert care and attention. Sam, Katy and Sarah all hold extra qualifications in different clinical spheres and will be offering a wide variety of services, including unique ‘Nursing Support Clinics’ for pets with long term disease.

The clinic boasts modern surgical facilities

Dave says: "We know it is challenging when a pet is diagnosed with a long-term condition like arthritis or diabetes and owners can feel overwhelmed with understanding and catering for their pet’s new needs. Our Nursing Support Clinics provide structured support over several weeks and cover all aspects of care, so we can really set pets and owners up for success!"

The clinic also boasts fully equipped, modern facilities, including an imaging suite with two x-ray machines and ultrasound, two surgical theatres, full dentistry capacity and separate kennels and waiting areas for cats and dogs.

The team have also fully embraced the modern world. Appointments can be easily booked online and they have a Whatsapp number where clients can message with questions, medication orders and make payments.For out-of-hours care, all clients of the practice have free access to Vidivet, an app where they can make immediate contact with a vet via messages, pictures and videos and get unlimited, personalised advice for their pets.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors in Dronfield and welcome pets and their families into our care,” said Cat. “This clinic has been designed with pets in mind, and with all the things we have been wishing for over our careers. This really has been a labour of love but we are so proud of what we have created and cannot wait to become a true part of the local community for a long time to come.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit the website. Whatsapp 07426712065 or call (01246) 903526