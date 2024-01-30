The Vapourist of Whittington Moor applauds disposable vape ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"We at The Vapourist have sold disposables as a conversation starter to move people away from them," remarked a spokesperson for the establishment. The decision to embrace the ban stems from a recognition of the detrimental impact of disposable vapes, both socially and environmentally. The black market surge for illegal disposables has inundated the industry, leading to a significant waste of money, batteries, and plastic.

The spokesperson emphasized, "The waste of money, batteries, and plastic in the legal disposables is just as bad." This acknowledgment highlights the inherent flaws within the disposable vape market, which often prioritizes convenience over sustainability. The exorbitant prices of these disposables further compound the issue, with more cost-effective methods available for individuals seeking to quit smoking or vaping.

Of particular concern to The Vapourist is the alarming appeal of disposable vapes to underage individuals. "The appeal to underage and how common it is we have found disgraceful," the spokesperson expressed. Despite implementing stringent policies such as the challenge 25 rule, which aims to prevent underage sales, the prevalence of disposable vapes among youth remains a pressing issue.

The Vapourist

The Vapourist's stance underscores a broader industry shift towards promoting responsible vaping practices and fostering a culture of sustainability. By advocating for alternatives to disposable vapes and actively engaging in conversations surrounding their adverse effects, The Vapourist seeks to drive meaningful change within the vaping community.