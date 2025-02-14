The Range: Major national retailer launches new store in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Range has opened the doors to its latest Derbyshire store today – with lucky customers receiving prizes worth hundreds of pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Range officially opened its doors in Ashbourne today (Friday, February 14) – launching their new location at the Waterside Business Park on Clifton Road.

The grand opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Councillor Sandra Spencer, as customers flocked to explore the store’s range of homeware and gardening goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store will also incorporate the ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’, offering a selection of outdoor plants, gardening tools and supplies to satisfy every green-fingered enthusiast. It also follows The Range’s dog-friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved four-legged shoppers in store – provided they are kept on a lead.

The Range has opened a new store in Derbyshire. Credit: Justin Grainge - Grainge Photography Ltd

Shoppers were keen to be among the first to experience the store, with early queues forming outside. The initial 50 customers were treated to goodie bags, filled with over 20 of the retailer’s most-loved products.

Lucky winners at the beginning of the queue also took home more incredible prizes, including the Charleston 2 Burner BBQ worth £99.99, with a free Cylinder and Gas valued at over £70, courtesy of Calor Gas. Others also won a 18v Cordless Combi Hammer Drill worth £120 and a Slush Puppy with Party Pack, worth £100.

Brand representatives from key suppliers, including Calor Gas, Husqvarna and Westland, were on hand to offer expert advice and product demonstrations – along with exclusive promotions and giveaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashbourne store is part of the company’s wider expansion efforts, with new sites also launching today in Staines and East Dereham – with more planned throughout 2025.

Alex Simpkin, the company’s CEO, said: “It’s been an exciting day for The Range and our customers here in Ashbourne. The opening of this new store marks a milestone for us, especially with the introduction of Garden Centres by Homebase – a great new offering for gardening lovers.

“We’ve combined Homebase’s trusted expertise with the diverse range of products The Range is known for, and we can’t wait for more shoppers to experience this one-stop-shop destination for home improvement and gardening.”

The newly opened store also features the free Click & Collect service, allowing customers to shop either online at www.homebase.co.uk or therange.co.uk and grab their purchases in-store within 60 minutes.