The Nottingham building society set to close Derbyshire high street branches

The Nottingham, on Bank Road, will bring the shutters down for the final time on December 21, along with the Ashbourne branch, meaning the account holders will have to travel to Belper or Uttoxeter for in-person services.

Also on the closure list is the branch at Crystal Peaks shopping centre near Sheffield, and others in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire.

Kathryn Kitson, head of the building society’s branch operations, said: “Following a thorough review of how our members are using our network, it became clear that we have too many branches for the size of building society that we are.

The Matlock branch of the Nottingham will close in December.

“Since Covid, while some members have returned many have not, leaving a number of our branches with very low levels of transactions and usage. Therefore, we’ve made the hugely difficult decision to close 17 branches in locations where the level of activity in the branch has reached a point where it is no longer sustainable.”

The society is in the process of contacting members connected to the branches in question to explain the decision in more detail and options for managing their money in future.

It also says that staff will be offered redeployment opportunities elsewhere in the business, or enhanced redundancy pay.

Kathryn said: “We appreciate this is disappointing news for both the members who use one of the affected branches, and our colleagues who work there.

“However, we have been thorough and considered when making decisions on which branches to close, trying to ensure there are options in place for more vulnerable members and also taking into account the impact on the communities our branches serve.”

She added: “The decision to close branches is never one that is taken lightly so our absolute priority is doing all we can to provide the best possible support for all those impacted by these changes.”

Following the closures, the society will maintain 31 branches in seven counties.

For more information, see www.thenottingham.com/branch-closure-support-hub.

