The National Tramway Museum announces two significant appointments

Families on vintage tram rides at Crich Tramway Village.

The National Tramway Museum is pleased to announce Graham Bennett has been named Chief Executive Officer, with Victoria Dickerson taking on the role of Volunteer Coordinator and Mentor. These strategic appointments will strengthen the museum’s leadership and volunteer programs as it continues its mission to preserve and share the history of light railway systems in the UK.

Graham brings a wealth of experience in people and commercial leadership from the manufacturing and construction sector and is a trustee and volunteer at three other charities. As CEO, he will oversee the museum’s operations, strategic vision and engagement activities.

Victoria Dickerson steps into the newly created role of Volunteer Coordinator and Mentor. With a MA in Public History and Heritage alongside experience managing volunteers in historic buildings and museums settings, Victoria will lead initiatives to recruit, train, and support the volunteers who play a vital role in the museum’s day-to-day operations and special events.

Commenting on the appointments, Graham said:

Blackpool 236 at Crich Tramway Village

"This is a place I have visited several times with my family, and I am excited to be given the opportunity to combine my commercial experience and time as a trustee and volunteer elsewhere to take the National Tramway Museum onto the next stage in its journey. I am looking forward to working with the team to build on the museum’s successes, strengthen its reputation, and ensure its continued growth and sustainability.”

Victoria added:

“I’m really excited to be joining the National Tramway Museum and learning from our amazing team of volunteers. The museum has much to be proud of and volunteers are a key element of its past success and future growth and sustainability. Volunteers are a vital part of our team and I look forward to improving their experiences, developing new opportunities and welcoming new volunteers to the tramway family.”

The National Tramway Museum, located in the picturesque Tramway Village in Crich, Derbyshire, houses the largest collections of vintage trams in the UK. These appointments mark an important step in the museum’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional visitor experiences, getting the community involved, and preserving Britain’s tramway legacy for generations to come.