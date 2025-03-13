The Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield visit Auto Windscreens’ headquarters

James MacBeth, Managing Director of Auto Windscreens and The Mayor (r) and Mayoress of Chesterfield (l).

The Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Jenny Flood and The Mayoress, Heather Hopkinson visited Auto Windscreens' head office in Chesterfield recently to learn about its work with apprentices and the local community.

Managing Director, James MacBeth shared details of the organisations’ apprenticeship programme, which has supported 200 learners since 2016. He also discussed the volunteer work undertaken by colleagues, the business’ foodbank collections and a recent charity appeal for Pathways of Chesterfield.

James MacBeth commented: “It was fantastic to see the Mayor and Mayoress at our head office and to share what we do at Auto Windscreens. We’ve always been keen to do our bit and last year, the team donated £32,000 to good causes, with more than 160 colleagues spending just shy of 600 hours volunteering across the UK. We’ll be continuing to do whatever we can for the communities around us through 2025 and beyond.”

The Mayor and Mayoress added: “It was very interesting to hear about Auto Windscreens’ apprenticeship scheme and how it is offering opportunities, jobs and skills to people in Chesterfield and around the country. We were impressed to see the company’s commitment to encouraging volunteer work and how it’s making a positive impact in the community. Both are issues very close to our hearts.”