The Markeaton returns: A stunning new look for an iconic venue

Featuring a fresher, more modern design, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A revamped bar, stylish soft furnishings and an enlarged dining space are some of the recent changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Serving up great quality food, Markeaton offers a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for £11.99 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £15.29 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

But that’s not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new, delicious dishes, including the ever-popular Fisherman’s Catch, Grilled Seabass Fillets, Beef & Red Wine Lasagne and Gobi Dhansak Curry. There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add three sides bundle of Cauliflower Cheese, Stuffing wrapped in Bacon and Yorkshire Puddings for only £6.49.

The Markeaton also has a range of drinks offers available including 2 cocktails for £12.50 from 5pm weeknights, wine club on Thursdays and Sundays and cask club on Mondays and Thursdays. Ember Inns app users can also access a whole host of offers including fizz weekends on Fridays and Saturdays as well as the Ember Inns loyalty card.

The pub also hosts a popular quiz on Tuesdays from 8pm and Thursdays from 9pm, it costs just £1 to enter and constants will be in with a chance of winning a gift card. Located near Nottingham and Burton upon Trent, and close to the A38, The Markeaton is a suitable place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day exploring Markeaton Park, Kedleston Hall, or Derby city centre.

Matt Vincent, General Manager at the Markeaton, said: “We are delighted to invite both our regulars and new visitors to experience the fresh latest look of the Markeaton, while still enjoying the familiar, cosy atmosphere that makes our pub special.

Four-legged friends are also welcome as the pub has a dedicated dog-friendly space in the bar and beer garden along with water available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

The Markeaton also features a refreshed function room which can be used for private parties and events as well as business meetings and can hold up to 30 people. For more information, or to make a booking at the new-look Markeaton, please visit their website: www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/eastandwestmidlands/the-markeaton-derby