The growing threat of workplace musculoskeletal disorders: Essential Site Skills calls for urgent action

The latest Health and Safety Executive (HSE) figures reveal that musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) account for 32% of all work-related ill health cases, highlighting an urgent need for improved manual handling training and workplace safety measures.

With 543,000 workers now suffering from work-related MSDs, businesses are under pressure to prioritise employee well-being, reduce injury risks, and meet legal obligations.

Essential Site Skills (ESS), a leading UK provider of health and safety training, is calling on employers to take action now before further injuries and lost working days impact their workforce.

The Cost of Poor Manual Handling: Key Findings from the HSE’s 2023/24 Report

The HSE’s latest statistics underscore the serious impact of MSDs in the workplace:

543,000 workers are suffering from work-related MSDs (new and long-standing cases).

are suffering from work-related MSDs (new and long-standing cases). 7.8 million working days lost due to MSD-related absences.

lost due to MSD-related absences. MSDs accounted for 32% of all work-related ill health cases and 26% of all working days lost.

of all work-related ill health cases and 26% of all working days lost. The most affected body areas are the back (43%), upper limbs and neck (37%), and lower limbs (20%).

“These figures should be a wake-up call for businesses,” says Catherine Storer, Executive Director at Essential Site Skills. “Every day, thousands of workers are in pain or unable to work due to preventable injuries. Employers need to act now to reduce these risks, not only for the well-being of their employees but also to avoid operational disruptions.”

Which Sectors Are Most at Risk?

The HSE report highlights three industries with significantly higher-than-average MSD rates:

Construction – 1,950 cases per 100,000 workers (lifting materials, repetitive strain, awkward postures).

1,950 cases per 100,000 workers (lifting materials, repetitive strain, awkward postures). Transportation & Storage – 1,850 cases per 100,000 workers (manual handling, loading/unloading, prolonged sitting).

1,850 cases per 100,000 workers (manual handling, loading/unloading, prolonged sitting). Administrative & Support Services – 2,010 cases per 100,000 workers (keyboard use, poor ergonomics, repetitive movements).

High-risk occupations include:

Skilled trades (e.g., metal, electrical, and construction workers).

Process, plant, and machine operatives.

Transport and mobile machine drivers.

With the HSE increasing workplace inspections, businesses must ensure they are meeting legal requirements for workplace safety and injury prevention.

Preventing MSD Injuries: What Employers Must Do

The HSE identifies three main causes of MSDs:

Manual handling – Lifting, carrying, or moving heavy objects.

Lifting, carrying, or moving heavy objects. Working in awkward or tiring positions – Poor posture, repetitive tasks, or excessive strain.

Poor posture, repetitive tasks, or excessive strain. Repetitive movements – Including prolonged keyboard use.

The solution lies in proper risk management and training, ensuring that businesses minimise injury risks and remain compliant with workplace safety laws.

The HSE is Monitoring Compliance – Is Your Business Prepared?

With 7.8 million working days lost, MSDs are not just a health issue – they are an economic issue. Poor workplace ergonomics, inadequate training, and unsafe lifting practices lead to injury claims, lost productivity, and potential enforcement action.

"Prevention is far cheaper than dealing with the consequences of workplace injuries," says Catherine Storer. “By taking action now, employers can protect their staff, reduce absences, and improve workplace efficiency.”

But the question remains – Are you doing enough to protect your workforce?