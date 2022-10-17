That was the overriding message from the annual Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Conference which took place at Peak Edge Hotel in Chesterfield.The event welcomed over 120 attendees from across the tourism and hospitality sectors for the first ‘in person’ conference since the pandemic.It brought together leading industry figures and expert speakers covering major topics including the cost-of-living crisis, recruitment challenges, emerging tourism trends and new opportunities for growth.Opening the conference, Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, which hosted the event, emphasised the organisation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the sector’s recovery. A new marketing campaign will be launched later this year – promoting the area’s ‘distinctive and diverse visitor offer’.Against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, the event covered the challenges facing the area’s visitor economy as well as the support available for local businesses. Scott Knowles, Chief Executive of East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire), revealed that ‘inflation’ and ‘access to skilled labour’ are currently the biggest concerns for businesses in the region.Looking to the future, Cllr Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council, discussed the East Midlands devolution deal which will see Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham come together to pioneer a new East Midlands Mayoral Combined County Authority.