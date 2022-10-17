'The future of tourism in the Peak District and Derbyshire remains positive' - finds conference hosted at Peak Edge Hotel in Chesterfield
“Despite unprecedented challenges, the future of tourism in the Peak District and Derbyshire remains positive.”
That was the overriding message from the annual Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Conference which took place at Peak Edge Hotel in Chesterfield.The event welcomed over 120 attendees from across the tourism and hospitality sectors for the first ‘in person’ conference since the pandemic.It brought together leading industry figures and expert speakers covering major topics including the cost-of-living crisis, recruitment challenges, emerging tourism trends and new opportunities for growth.Opening the conference, Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, which hosted the event, emphasised the organisation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the sector’s recovery. A new marketing campaign will be launched later this year – promoting the area’s ‘distinctive and diverse visitor offer’.Against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, the event covered the challenges facing the area’s visitor economy as well as the support available for local businesses. Scott Knowles, Chief Executive of East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire), revealed that ‘inflation’ and ‘access to skilled labour’ are currently the biggest concerns for businesses in the region.Looking to the future, Cllr Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council, discussed the East Midlands devolution deal which will see Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham come together to pioneer a new East Midlands Mayoral Combined County Authority.
The deal will see £1.14 billion come to the region over 30 years – creating ‘more and better jobs through greater investment in the area, with increased economic growth, better transport, housing, skills training and an enhanced greener environment’.Delegates also heard from Jenny Lowthrop about the vital work of the Peak District National Park Foundation in protecting and safeguarding Britain’s original National Park.Emerging trends – and how tourism businesses can harness them – were a key focus of the conference and Paul Ince of LikeMind Media Ltd gave delegates a valuable insight into how best to use short videos on social media platforms such as TikTok to help their businesses stand out from the crowd.
The value of tourism to the area’s economy was £1.96 billion in 2021.