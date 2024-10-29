The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is set to unveil new store in Chesterfield

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, a renowned British brand with a rich heritage, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in the heart of Chesterfield. This expansion brings an array of employment opportunities and an exciting retail destination to the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1946 as the Langholm Dyeing and Finishing Company Limited in the thriving mill town of the Scottish Borders, Edinburgh Woollen Mill has evolved into a household name with a portfolio of 200 stores nationwide. The brand’s presence extends across High Street, Tourist, and Garden Centre locations, captivating shoppers with its diverse and high-quality offerings.

The new store, located in Chesterfield, will open its doors on Thursday 31st October 2024, and the retailer will celebrate its arrival with some fantastic giveaways. To celebrate this milestone, staff will greet the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag, while prizes will also be hidden in the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Olive, Area Manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to Chesterfield and the local retail mix.”

Edinburgh Woollen Mill

Visitors to the new store can browse some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought-after men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, James Pringle and PG Field as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, “We’re thrilled that Edinburgh Woollen Mill has joined the line-up of stores here at Vicar Lane and we look forward to welcoming others in the near future”

Store address:

Unit 14

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre

Chesterfield

S40 1PY