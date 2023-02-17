The Derbyshire cafe offering free meals in February thanks to scheme set up by housebuilder

New homes builder, Miller Homes East Midlands, has partnered with popular Shipley café, Derby Lodge Tearooms, to provide free, warm lunches for local families in the area.

From Thursday 23rd to Sunday 26th February, families facing hardship – compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and not receiving school lunches - can visit Derby Lodge Tearooms to collect a free hot meal to either take away or sit in and enjoy the surrounding Shipley Country Park. Customers will simply have to reference the Miller Homes meal initiative to receive their lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 20 meals will be available each day and will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis between 11am and 2:30pm. The dishes will include a selection of sandwiches or toasties with a variety of fillings. These include bacon, cheese and mushroom, Hawaiian, pizza-style with cheese and pepperoni, tuna, and a classic fish finger sandwich, all served with sides.

Derby Lodge Tea Rooms in Heanor

The initiative is a result of Miller Homes’ continued commitment to engaging with the local communities in which it builds, including local businesses like the Tearooms which is situated just a ten-minute drive from the housebuilder’s Smalley Chase development.

Thanks to the tearoom’s owner, Jayne Stevenson, and its status as a Community Interest Company (CIC), the business is regularly giving back to the Smalley community. As a CIC, the tearoom’s aim is to use its profits and assets for good and have the surrounding area as a core focus of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the partnership, Jayne, added: “As Derby Lodge Tearooms is a Community Interest Company (CIC), any profit we make automatically goes back into the local schools and community groups, so we are thrilled to be a part of this new initiative which goes some way to strengthen our existing offering to those in the neighbourhood.”

Derby Lodge Tearooms is open 9:30am – 3:00pm, Thursday – Monday and is located at Shipley Country Park, Heanor, DE75 7GX.