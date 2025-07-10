The Body Health Centre shares why they love working in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire

Paige Woodhouse, Sports Massage Therapist, Strength & Conditioning Coach, and Personal Trainer at The Body Health Centre.

Paige Woodhouse, Sports Massage Therapist, Strength & Conditioning Coach, and Personal Trainer at The Body Health Centre, explains how they feel part of a business community that supports one another to thrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My name is Paige Woodhouse and I’m a Sports Massage Therapist, Strength & Conditioning Coach and Personal Trainer at The Body Health Centre, Clay Cross.

We are a friendly, professional private health care clinic specialising in injury and pain that may be affecting a person’s life and daily functioning. Patient care is our number one priority, with patient wellbeing and mental health always being put first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

The clinic has allowed me to make this a full-time job. Rebecca Stevenson, Director of The Body Health Centre, has encouraged me to complete further training in my role, which further expands my knowledge when treating patients.

The clinic is extremely proud of the achievements we have made within the last few years. Diversifying and having different therapists under one roof enables the clinic to offer a multitude of complementary treatments.

We have four treatment rooms, a multi-use space to be used for exercise classes, rehabilitation, personal training and holding courses. Additionally, we have been awarded as an accredited training centre with an awarding body, to be able to deliver sports massage courses and other CPD achievements.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, friendly, welcoming

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting Brampton as it has a good variety of shops and restaurants – I also like visiting Holy Cow Yoga Studio for a little relaxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We always try to use local businesses for the majority of the products we need for the clinic. All of the local businesses where the clinic is based are a tight-knit community and try to help each other out as much as possible.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

We love working in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire because of the sense of community. Everyone wants to help each other thrive within their businesses.

Destination Chesterfield gives all Chesterfield Champions the opportunity to meet up, discuss their businesses and feel a part of the community.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We encourage work experience students into the business, and will have some work experience opportunities coming soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are also excited to be able to provide the following Accredited Active IQ qualifications:

Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Therapy

Level 4 Certificate in Sports Massage Therapy

Active IQ Level 4 Award in Understanding the Internal Quality Assurance of Assessment Processes and Practice

Active IQ Level 4 Certificate in Education & Training

These courses will help people gain a new career that is either employed or self-employed, where their newly learnt skillset will open doors to new and exciting opportunities.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We now have more availability for appointments with a range of clinicians to suit individuals, and we always endeavour to see patients as soon as possible. We have the ability to arrange and organise private MRI, Ultrasound and X-Ray scans that can be done within a week of referral, with no long waiting times for results. GP and insurance referrals are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also offer open days throughout the year and attend local events where the locals can come and chat to us about their ailments and see how we can help, we provide taster massages and FREE spinal checks at these events too.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We are currently in talks with the Accelerator Program to see what they have on offer to help benefit the business.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Within North East Derbyshire, the new Clay Cross Town Investment Plan is hoping to bring the town back to life, making it more vibrant, increasing job and training opportunities and making it a great place to live and work.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I can't wait for the Clay Cross Town deal to be finished, so we have a lively, vibrant town that brings new and old residents into the area, which will give them the opportunity to see the amazing work we do.