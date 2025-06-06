Laura Jo, outside Adorn Jewellers

Our Champion of the Week, Laura Jo of Adorn Jewellers, shares her thoughts on Chesterfield's supportive community.

Hello, I’m Laura Jo, Queen of Joy & Sparkle at Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

We’re thrilled to have added to our wonderful collection of Engagement Rings. We now offer both natural and lab-grown diamonds.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, Accessible, Vibrant

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love that we have such a fab selection of businesses on our doorstep. We love the local shops and enjoy taking our Cairn Terriers, Heathcliff and Moriarty, to Queen’s Park. There’s a fabulous book club at S41 café and we enjoy stopping for a cup of tea at Society. We’re also thrilled that The Royal Oak has re-opened, it’s great for a social early evening drink.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Each piece of jewellery from Adorn is lovingly wrapped in our famous ‘little green bag’. Our lovely ‘Sparklies’ reuse these either by refilling them when they come to visit, passing them on to friends or bringing them back for us to reuse. We’re also conscious of keeping the wrapping for our website orders beautiful and simplistic. We don’t include any plastic or unnecessary documents and our labels and envelopes are either recyclable or biodegradable.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The amount of support we’ve received since opening our lovely business has been incredible. The people of Chesterfield are so friendly and welcoming, we love meeting people through our shop.

We’re also fortunate to have an outstanding small business community. We all support each other, swap ideas and recommend businesses within the town. Working together like this ensures continued success for our town as a whole.

In addition, we love the quirky aspects of our town such as ‘The Secret Library of Chesterfield’. Secret librarians leave books for people to find and enjoy around the town centre. Innovations such as this really help with the community feel in Chesterfield.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We love to support our local community and offer a listening ear when people come in to see us. We also make donations to local charities such as Chesterfield’s R.S.P.C.A.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

We are excited to see progress in the ‘Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield’ development. The changes to the marketplace have been wonderful to see, we have many customers who travel into Chesterfield and they have all complimented the new market area. It will be exciting to see the finished result and welcome the return of events such as The Peddler Market which was a huge success last year.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

The preparations taken now to ensure a bright future for Chesterfield are vital. I see Chesterfield 2030 retaining our heritage but keeping pace as a modern town. A mix of town centre living with a vibrant night-time economy will ensure Chesterfield remains an attractive place to live and work. Our independent businesses are key to this mix, creating jobs and bringing a unique offer to our town.