Teenager shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire teenager has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 17, Zak Kemp-Howarth, is in the running to be named the Rising Star of the Year in the Logistics Awards 2024 organised by Logistics UK.

The Rising Star award recognises those who have made a significant impact in the logistics industry, in the early stages of their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as generating exceptional results, they need to have made an impact and be truly class leading, and have the potential to lead the industry into the next decade and beyond.

Teenager Zak Kemp-Howarth

Zak said: “I am delighted to have been nominated. The logistics sector has so many career paths to follow and I am looking forward to continuing to play my part.”

Having grown up in the industry he is the fourth generation of his family to be involved in the logistics sector, following in the footsteps of his great grandfather, grandfather and mum.

Zak has been involved in efforts to promote the various roles within the transport and logistics sector to students during their visits to the Carmen, in London, a group that is building on heritage to promote transport knowledge and encourages innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since January 2024 he has been part of Logistics UK’s new Apprenticeship Scheme and is already making a positive impact at AIM Commercial Services Ltd based in Ripley and with Collins Earthworks.

Zak Kemp-Howarth who has been shortlisted for a national award

At AIM Zak has already spearheaded changes using his IT skills and knowledge to work with customers to update their download devices and improve the systems used for downloading digital data.

This move will result in less mileage travelled to collect the data, less fuel used, less CO2 emissions and profit will increase with less costs.

The firm, launched by his mum Allison Kemp MBE, 20 years ago, provides CPC driver and transport manager training through their training academy, tachograph analysis and help to ensure operators remain compliant through rigorous audits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison, said: “Zak had brought with him some fresh ideas and is taking an interest in all aspects of our work.

“I am proud that he had also been working to encourage other young people to look at the wide range of careers available within our sector.”

The Logistics Awards will be presented at a ceremony taking place at the Park Plaza in London on 12th December.