Teenage entrepreneur leads Peak District family business’s expansion

A family business born in the Peak District has announced its expansion at Mercia Marina under the joint leadership of a 17-year-old entrepreneur.

B Well boutique, based at Mercia Marina, near Willington, Derbyshire, was founded by trained aromatherapist and herbalist Sarah Hart in 2019.

Now, in a move that bucks the current UK retail trend, the business is branching out by taking on a second unit at the UK’s largest inland marina with high-end home and furniture store JT England after opening B Well Life last year.

B Well Life is a small boutique selling clothing and accessories along with their own hand made B Well branded soaps, bath bombs and skin care range.

Barney and Sarah

Sarah’s 17-year-old son, Barney Whitworth, will head the new arm of the firm after proving his entrepreneurial skills since Sarah launched the business from the family’s kitchen table.

JT England will be moving into the store formerly occupied by highly-regarded Elegant Touch Beauty who are moving into the adjacent two storey unit previously occupied by the furniture store Zing,

The new store is scheduled to open at the end of this month.

JT England and B Well - which specialises in ethical clothing, candles, crystals and other accessories - will both continue to focus on the family’s commitment to selling and manufacturing sustainably sourced products.

Barney said: “We cannot wait to welcome our first customers at the new store. This expansion is a natural progression for the firm and will fill the gap left at the marina by Zing.

“Not many people my age get the chance to take on such an exciting venture, but I know the business inside out, and mum will be right there with me.”

JT England will be selling some of the ethically sourced home fragrances from B Well and putting them alongside homeware, occasional furniture and soft

furnishings.

Sarah, 54, from Ashbourne, said: “From the early days, when it was all hands to the pump during really busy periods, my husband Ashley, Barney and his two brother’s Todd and Charlie, could be found in the family kitchen sticking on labels and decanting products, or helping out on the market stall where we began. We knew then that Barney would, at some point, help to expand the family business.

“I remain at the helm, but I now totally rely on Barney in key roles. He has taken over the dealings with all suppliers, built the website, designed all the labels, and spotted expansion possibilities within the existing business.

She added: “All along, Barney has been a key figure in the family firm. I now couldn’t do without him.”

Barney proved his business acumen early by launching a start-up sweet business while at school and going on to taking on a business administration apprenticeship while working at JT England.

He said: “I’ve always had a passion for business, and I’ve learnt how to develop and grow the company sustainably in line with our business ethics.”

JT England has gone on to secure deals with national retailers and spas. It also operates B Well, an online retail shop as well as the physical store in the shopping village at Mercia Marina

Sarah’s products and fragrances are vegan friendly, made with essential oils, contain no plastics, and are eco-friendly.

Sarah said: “The marina draws a lot of people in due to its beautiful setting and

quality stores and we are looking forward to adding to the variety of retailers at the village.”

Robert Neff, general manager at Mercia Marina, said: “The new store will be yet

another great asset to the marina. JT England’s home offering will be a fantastic

boost for customers, particularly those who enjoyed shopping at Zing.

“Mercia Marina is home to some amazing independent retailers and this new store will be a very welcome addition to the retail village. We wish Barney and Sarah the best of luck with their new venture.”

JT England will open on Saturday, July 27.

To find out more about JT England, visit www.jtengland.co.uk. For information about other retail and leisure outlets at Mercia Marina, visit