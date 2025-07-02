Tecinteractive celebrates milestone anniversary

The TecInteractive Team

TecInteractive, a leading provider of innovative workplace technology solutions, is celebrating a major milestone – twenty years in business.

Founded on humble beginnings in 2005 by business partners Tom Bamford and Richard Vine in the Malt Shovel Inn, Wirksworth, the now Ashbourne-based company has evolved into a thriving business, employing ten people.

With a vision for transforming how their clients work using smart and simple workplace technology, TecInteractive creates tailored workspaces that enhance productivity and communication by improving the way people communicate and collaborate from the boardroom to the shop floor.

With roots in manufacturing, food and pharma, construction, and public sectors, the company’s national client base includes prominent names such as Samworth Brothers, Gleeds, and Specsavers. The business also partners with several leading office fit-out companies to offer integrated workplace design and technology solutions.

Commercial Director, Tom Bamford.

Speaking about the company’s evolution, Tom Bamford, commercial director at TecInteractive comments: “The last twenty years have been a whirlwind, particularly the last five years which have seen us experience unprecedented growth, including an office move out of Derby and across to bigger premises in Ashbourne.”

“From our early days embracing emerging workplace tech to supplying interactive technology to help with planning the London Olympics in 2012, and helping our customers navigate the challenges of a global pandemic, Rich and I are immensely proud of what our team has achieved.”

To mark the milestone anniversary, the TecInteractive team recently enjoyed a special celebration, recognising the dedication and hard work that has shaped the company’s success.

To find out more about TecInteractive, please visit www.tecinteractive.co.uk