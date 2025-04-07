Technology of tomorrow demonstrated at Barron McCann

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning technology company has been praised for its recent expansion and investment in skills by Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson.

Barron McCann, which is based in the Meteor Centre, provides IT services to leading retail, hospitality and stadium companies throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

With more than 45 years’ industry experience the company has last month opened an Innovation Hub showcasing the most advanced technologies transforming the sector.

Catherine was given a tour of the business culminating in the new Innovation Hub by the company’s Managing Director, Scott Watson.

Catherine chatting to Gary Piper.

Of particular interest was Barron McCann’s recent expansion into the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, a strategic move aimed at supporting the UK’s growing EV infrastructure. The company will leverage its extensive field engineering expertise to support the Government’s pledge for 99% charge point reliability.

In addition to its commercial success, Barron McCann has demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. Catherine learned about the firm’s focus on attracting local talent and its work with students from the University of Derby and schools such as Lees Brook Academy in a bid to nurture the next generation of professionals.

And she was introduced to the company’s Head of IT and Quality, Jack Buxton who started his career at the firm as an apprentice.

Catherine said: “Meeting the demand for the technology of tomorrow depends upon our success in developing a skilled workforce fit for the future. Barron McCann is a brilliant example of the innovative, forward-thinking approach to developing the skills our region and industries need to grow.”

Catherine and Scott Watson, managing director of Barron McCann.

Catherine also commended Barron McCann’s longstanding partnerships with major retailers, including a 30-year relationship with Iceland Foods. This partnership has been pivotal in maintaining seamless in-store operations across Iceland’s extensive network of almost 1,000 stores nationwide.

Barron McCann is the largest of a hugely successful, family-owned group of businesses, privately owned by Executive Chairman and owner, Alan Watson.

The group encompasses a range of businesses that turn over circa £50 million, offering a range of services including IT hardware provision, installation and maintenance, infrastructure cabling, EV charge point maintenance and HR and employment law advisory services.

Managing director Scott Watson said: “Although Barron McCann operates throughout the UK and Europe, we are proud to be based in Derby and it was a privilege to welcome Catherine Atkinson to our HQ and specifically our Innovation Hub.

Catherine Atkinson, Derby North MP, enjoyed a visit to Barron McCann.

“It was a real pleasure to introduce Catherine to Jack Buxton who started with us 10 years ago as an apprentice at the age of 17. He is living proof that career progression is actively encouraged at Barron McCann. Jack’s journey demonstrates our commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for growth within the company.

“We remain dedicated to fostering innovation and development, both in our technology and our people, as we continue to expand our services across the UK and Europe.”