Tech firm Barron McCann distributes 1,600 bamboo cups to Derby charities so they can enjoy a brew

A Derby firm has helped spread the message about saving the planet by handing out 1,600 bamboo-fibre cups to local charities and organisations.

Family-owned Barron McCann, which provides IT services to customers throughout the UK and Europe, handed out the eco-friendly cups to YMCA Derbyshire, Treetops Hospice, Derby County Community Trust, Derby Women’s Centre and Bridge The Gap C.I.C so that they can enjoy a hot drink and know that they are doing their bit for the planet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barron McCann were gifted the mugs – created by British homeware and gifting company Milly Green – by Hampshire-based Cable Talk, which is part of the Barron McCann group of companies.

YMCA’s Paul Taylor and Lucy Laughton, from Barron McCann with the bamboo cups

Each mug is made from 100 per cent bamboo and is fully recyclable.

Lucy Laughton, Barron McCann’s business support and social values co-ordinator, delivered the mugs to the five charitable organisations. She said: “We were lucky to receive this kind donation from our friends at Cable Talk and chose local charities and organisations who we felt were deserving of the mugs.

“The mugs are made from recycled, reusable resources – even the lid is bamboo, so there is no plastic after taste.

“We all know the benefits of a cuppa and a chat, and I hope that the charities will be able to enjoy drinking from the Milly Green mugs.”

Paul Taylor is YMCA Derbyshire’s Community Relationship Co-Ordinator.

He said: “We are extremely grateful to Barron McCann for this kind donation. We will be able to use the mugs to bring a smile to participants of the various projects we run here at the YMCA.

“Our Health & Wellbeing team will be able to use the mugs for their sessions and I know that they will be most welcome down at our Wilmorton Community Gardens.” The donation of mugs shows Barron McCann’s commitment to its community.

