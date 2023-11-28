Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Pallet-Track looks to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2024, one of its founding members is marking twenty years of service in 2023 to one of its customers.

H Crabtree Ltd, which has depots in Derbyshire and Wiltshire, has been transporting pallets of wall ties and fixings for the construction industry on behalf of family-owned Tec-Ties since 2003, when it was formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What started as two to three pallets a day has now grown to 15 to 20 pallets a day.

Chris Wood of Tec-Ties, Steven Hall, from H Crabtree Ltd, and Tec-Ties founder, Diane Morlidge-Wood

Tec-Ties, which offers next day delivery on most of its goods, was founded by Bob Wood and Diane Morlidge-Wood, and soon after Bob’s son, Chris Wood, joined the firm.

Its products are manufactured on site at its New Mills factory and are used throughout the UK.

Diane said: “When we formed Tec-Ties we immediately needed a pallet carrier and as we had worked with H Crabtree Ltd in previous employments it was the obvious choice for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Tec-Ties has grown over the years we have continued to use H Crabtree Ltd due to the excellent service and also wanting to support local businesses like ourselves.

“We’ve always had a strong working relationship with H Crabtree Ltd and very rarely do we have a problem; they respond quickly and efficiently to all of our queries.”

H Crabtree LTD, formed in 1961, joined Pallet-Track in 2004, making it one of the network’s founding members. It’s thanks to this partnership that H Crabtree Ltd has been able to win new business by standardising its nationwide corporate service with sophisticated delivery tracking.

Diane from Tec-Ties added: “We do like to have full tracking on the pallets as customers often ring during the day asking for an ETA on their deliveries and life is so much easier when you can check on screen whilst you are speaking to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Hall, from H Crabtree Ltd, said: “Our relationship with Tec-Ties is a great example of longevity between two businesses built on mutual respect and trust.

“In that time, we’ve seen the number of pallets we transport for them on a daily basis increase by as much as 650 per cent.

“Thanks to Pallet-Track’s vast network, we can keep up with the ever-growing demand from our customers for consignments to arrive next day or even, same day.”