The Derby-based food bank has, since opening in 2015, helped those struggling to make ends meet by distributing over 35,000 food parcels to people across the city. The housebuilder’s donation will go towards providing a range of supplies to help support Doorways Derby’s weekly communal drop-offs.

Commenting on the support the charity has received from Taylor Wimpey, Craig Wheatley, Co-Founder of Doorways Derby, said: “We’re so grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support, which is so invaluable to us. Their kind donation will help us continue to provide essential items, such as food, clothing and bedding, to the 120 households we regularly support in Derby, as well as others across the city who come to us during challenging times.”

Carl Cooke, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “Whilst we all wish that foodbanks didn’t need to exist, the unfortunate reality is that a lot of people, through no fault of their own, depend on organisations like the incredible Doorways Derby all year round.

Doorways Derby mark their donation from Taylor Wimpey with a visit from the housebuilders team

“Doorways Derby is an important pillar of the local community, which includes our Boundary Moor Gardens development in Sinfin. They do so much good for so many, and we feel privileged to have been able to show our thanks for the amazing work they carry out each and every week.”