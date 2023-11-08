Talent services specialist Ford & Stanley celebrates new 3-year deal with rail manufacturer CAF

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The agreement marks the third anniversary of the two firms’ collaboration, as the award-winning Derby-based recruitment business continues to help CAF meet its operational targets. It also cements Ford & Stanley’s position as one of the fastest growing and exciting businesses in the UK talent field.

The contract covers all UK & Ireland temporary and permanent recruitment for CAF Rail UK Ltd & CAF Rolling Stock UK Ltd, plus a series of planned initiatives to be carried out over the agreed period. The announcement comes as recent news confirms that Great British Railways (GBR) is still on track to make its headquarters in the city, expected to create hundreds of new jobs and serve as a significant economic boost for the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ford & Stanley is providing a dedicated account management team and support with key industry events and apprentice recruitment programmes, as well as pledging a number of sustainability-driven commitments, including its ‘A Tree For Every (Permanent) Placement’ initiative. A long-term advocate of sustainability and wellbeing, Ford & Stanley Group also runs its own environmental scheme in conjunction with the Better Workdays Trust, the Better Workdays Conservation Meadow, a three-acre site in Derbyshire, dedicated to conservation, teamwork and mental fitness.

Ford & Stanley, CAF Rail UK & CAF Rolling Stock

Chris Jones, Director at Ford & Stanley, said: “Ford & Stanley’s unique service offerings have played a pivotal role in ensuring we continue our collaborative partnership with CAF, supplying a full site-managed service for contract and permanent placements, covering disciplines within engineering, operations, procurement, finance, business support and administration; all of which combine to help the company meet its operational targets.

“Just one of the many key aspects of our strategic relationship over the past three years has been working closely with the CAF hiring community to overcome the recruitment challenges faced due to the pandemic, the lack of suitably skilled and available candidates and legislation changes such as IR35 that has further reduced to pool of available candidates. Working together we have developed strong relationships and affirmed our role as a talent services provider that CAF can depend on and trust.”

Iain Taylor, Head of Human Resources and Support Services, CAF Rail UK Ltd said, “The partnership between our business continues to evolve and deepen as time and again Ford & Stanley step up to the plate to deliver solutions which meet our evolving demands. Their recent proactivity in the sustainability initiatives show their cultural alignment to CAF as Danielle and the team continue to embed themselves within our business.”

Jenny Buck, Head of HR & Support Services, CAF Rolling Stock UK Ltd added “Ford & Stanley have strategically aligned themselves with our business needs and their innovation, support and the hard work invested in developing the partnership has been very beneficial for both companies; we look forward to the relationship developing further during the next three years”.