Take a look inside the oldest pub in Chesterfield, the empty Royal Oak pub in the Shambles
We were invited to take a look around Chesterfield’s oldest pub by property agents Fleurets. Our photographer captured these great images of the empty pub
By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:37 BST
The Royal Oak which closed in August 2021 is up for sale for £235,000 through Fleurets Limited Midlands.
The inn’s roots as a pub stretch back to 1722 according to the earliest records. The larger room was the original inn which had two rooms.
However, the building originally served as rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century.
Page 1 of 7