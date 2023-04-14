Take a look inside the oldest pub in Chesterfield, the empty Royal Oak pub in the Shambles

We were invited to take a look around Chesterfield’s oldest pub by property agents Fleurets. Our photographer captured these great images of the empty pub

The Royal Oak which closed in August 2021 is up for sale for £235,000 through Fleurets Limited Midlands.

The inn’s roots as a pub stretch back to 1722 according to the earliest records. The larger room was the original inn which had two rooms.

However, the building originally served as rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century.

