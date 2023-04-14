News you can trust since 1855
Take a look inside the oldest pub in Chesterfield, the empty Royal Oak pub in the Shambles

We were invited to take a look around Chesterfield’s oldest pub by property agents Fleurets. Our photographer captured these great images of the empty pub

By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:37 BST

The Royal Oak which closed in August 2021 is up for sale for £235,000 through Fleurets Limited Midlands.

The inn’s roots as a pub stretch back to 1722 according to the earliest records. The larger room was the original inn which had two rooms.

However, the building originally served as rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century.

The historic building is located in The Shambles are of Chesterfield town centre

1. The Royal Oak

The historic building is located in The Shambles are of Chesterfield town centre Photo: Brian Eyre

The Royal Oak’s roots as a pub stretch back to 1722 according to the earliest records.

2. The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak’s roots as a pub stretch back to 1722 according to the earliest records. Photo: Brian Eyre

There are beamed walls and stained glass windows in the smaller bar area

3. The Royal Oak

There are beamed walls and stained glass windows in the smaller bar area Photo: Brian Eyre

The hand pumps have not been used since August 2021

4. The Royal Oak

The hand pumps have not been used since August 2021 Photo: Brian Eyre

