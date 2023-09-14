Swadlincote care home residents look after local wildlife
Gardens in Bloom is an annual competition run throughout all Ideal Carehomes to engage residents, care teams and the local community in creating wonderful outside spaces for everyone to enjoy.
As part of Cadley Hill View’s Gardens in Bloom project, the residents chose to dedicate their garden to taking care of local wildlife.
81-year-old resident, Jean Wadham, said, ‘I love to look out the window and watch the birds and squirrels eat the food we put out – we always make sure they have food and that makes me happy!’
Planting an array of wildlife-friendly flowers, the residents are careful to avoid using chemicals and insecticides when out working on their garden features.
By growing their own supply of fruit and vegetables to reduce their carbon footprint, the residents’ produce patch also provides food and shelter for bees, butterflies and birds.
76-year-old resident, Rachael Woollett, said: “It’s brilliant that we have been able to grow our own vegetables, they are most definitely tastier being home grown – Cadley grown! Its more natural and organic which is always preferred, and better for the bees.”
The Cadley Hill View gardens are also home to a colony of bees as part of Swadlincote in Bloom, after the residents volunteered to keep them during a town committee meeting in 2022.
Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, said, ‘We’re all so proud of our beautiful garden here.
‘Our residents and team members have put their all into creating a safe haven for local wildlife, and after help from our community, it’s the perfect place to spend time relaxing or taking a stroll with loved ones.’
To find out more about Cadley Hill View, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].
