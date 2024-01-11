Swadlincote Care Home Launch Walking Club for Residents and Community
Each Wednesday at 11:00, the Cadley Hill View Walking Club will depart from the care home on Darklands Road for a stroll around the local area.
Anne Mansfield, a resident at Cadley Hill View and one of the first Walking Club members, said, ‘I really enjoy getting out in the fresh air with the Walking Club; it’s good for your body and mind, I’ll definitely be going again.’
Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, commented, ‘At Cadley Hill View we’re dedicated to supporting our residents to lead as active a lifestyle as they want.
‘When our residents told us they wanted to spend more time keeping fit outdoors, we introduced the Walking Club, and it went down a storm! All are welcome to join us for a leisurely stroll and a chat, and to enjoy a warm cuppa back at Cadley Hill View afterwards.’
If you’d like to join the Cadley Hill View Walking Club, just arrive at Cadley Hill View care home, 121 Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ at 11:00 on a Wednesday.
To find out more, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].
Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Cadley Hill View was recently named a Top 20 Care Home in the East Midlands, and rated 10 out of 10 on review based care home search engine, carehome.co.uk.