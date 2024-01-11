Swadlincote Care Home Launch Walking Club for Residents and Community

Residents from Cadley Hill View care home in Swadlincote are encouraging local people to join their weekly walking club to promote good health and fitness in 2024.

Each Wednesday at 11:00, the Cadley Hill View Walking Club will depart from the care home on Darklands Road for a stroll around the local area.

Anne Mansfield, a resident at Cadley Hill View and one of the first Walking Club members, said, ‘I really enjoy getting out in the fresh air with the Walking Club; it’s good for your body and mind, I’ll definitely be going again.’

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, commented, ‘At Cadley Hill View we’re dedicated to supporting our residents to lead as active a lifestyle as they want.

Walking Club at Cadley Hill View

‘When our residents told us they wanted to spend more time keeping fit outdoors, we introduced the Walking Club, and it went down a storm! All are welcome to join us for a leisurely stroll and a chat, and to enjoy a warm cuppa back at Cadley Hill View afterwards.’

If you’d like to join the Cadley Hill View Walking Club, just arrive at Cadley Hill View care home, 121 Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ at 11:00 on a Wednesday.

To find out more, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].

