Swadlincote care home feeds animals from local shelter with Halloween pumpkins
Wonky Pets look after a variety of animals that can’t be rehomed. To ensure the charity has enough food to feed the animals, Wonky Pets ask the community to donate supplies.
Beryl Higgins, a fundraiser at Wonky Pets, said, ‘We put a plea out to the community for pumpkins and immediately received a response from Cadley Hill View.
‘Cadley Hill View are always there to help us, and we look forward to visiting their Christmas Winter Wonderland in December.’
Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘Wonky Pets do incredible work to look after so many animals, and as a home full of animal-lovers, we always do what we can to support them.
‘Make sure you join us for our Christmas Fayre on 2nd December where you can meet the fantastic Wonky Pets fundraisers, as well as browse stalls from local business take in some great live music and meet Santa!’
Cadley Hill View’s Winter Wonderland event will start at 11.30am on Saturday 2nd December at Cadley Hill View care home, 121 Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ. All are welcome to come along and there’s no need to book.
To find out more, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].
Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Cadley Hill View was recently named a Top 20 Care Home in the East Midlands, and rated 10 out of 10 on review based care home search engine, carehome.co.uk.