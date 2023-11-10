Superior Wellness named as the 14th Fastest Growing Company on the Midlands and East of England 2023

Superior Wellness, a company operating in the Hot Tub industry based in Chesterfield, has been recognised as the 14th fastest-growing business in the Midlands and East of England.

This is part of the Fast Growth 50 index for 2023, which identifies the fifty fastest-growing companies across six nations and regions, including the Midlands and East of England. This achievement underlines Superior Wellness's significant impact on the Midlands and East of England's economy and its capacity for growth and innovation.

About the Fast Growth 50

The Fast Growth 50 is an annual index that identifies the top 50 fastest-growing companies in six nations and regions, including the Midlands and East of England. This year's index for the Midlands and East of England has highlighted businesses from multiple sectors that together generated a turnover of £3.2 billion, at an average growth rate of 202 percent, with the creation of over 5,267 jobs last year.

Rob Carlin, Managing Director at Superior Wellness

Role in the Midlands and East of England's Business Scene

Being part of the Fast Growth 50, Superior Wellness has shown strong performance and made a positive contribution to the Midlands and East of England’s business community.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, Founder Fast Growth 50 said: “The UK Fast Growth 50 Index demonstrates that a small number of fast growth firms such as Superior Wellnessmake a substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape, providing real examples of how innovation, enterprise and sheer hard work can make a real difference in all sectors from construction to financial services to technology.

Their incredible growth during difficult times shows that through generating wealth and jobs in their local communities, entrepreneurship is the cornerstone of regional and national prosperity. Most important of all, their success stories demonstrate the impact of ambition and adaptability, providing a blueprint for sustainable growth that will hopefully inspire others to follow a similar journey.”

This year’s Fast Growth 50 Midlands and East of England list is in partnership with UBS, the world’s leading and truly global wealth manager.

Mark Goddard, Head of UK Regions at UBS Global Wealth Management said:

“Business owners and entrepreneurs are the engine of our economy, and UBS has a long history advising and connecting them on each stage of their wealth journey, helping them to unlock their potential. Led by entrepreneurial spirit and often solving some of the UK’s biggest issues, the level of talent and innovation uncovered through this year’s list shows that more needs to be done to support small businesses to strengthen local economies and give back to the local community. As the lead sponsor of this year’s Fast Growth 50, UBS is looking forward to following and supporting these businesses as they go from strength to strength.”

"I am delighted that we have been recognised as the 14th fastest-growing business in the Midlands and East of England. This is such an incredible achievement for us as a company and a real accolade to the team and their hard work” says Rob Carlin, Managing Director at Superior Wellness.

The founder and managing director Rob Carlin has been a driving force in the wellness industry since 2011. With his exemplary leadership and innovative vision, he has propelled Superior Wellness to become one of the leading hot tub companies in the world.

Diverse Range of Businesses

